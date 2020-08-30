D. B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

D. B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,017 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Microsoft by 257.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $178,633,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $228.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.68. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1,714.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

