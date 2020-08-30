Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,866 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.9% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Microsoft by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 253,889 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,041,000 after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 37.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

MSFT opened at $228.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,714.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $231.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

