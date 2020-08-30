Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 27.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Healthequity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthequity by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Healthequity by 57.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Healthequity by 9.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Healthequity Inc has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthequity Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

