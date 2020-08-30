Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 732.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 189,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 166,546 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,944,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 154.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 216,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 131,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

