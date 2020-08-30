Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $1.92 Million Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ERIE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Shares of ERIE opened at $207.51 on Friday. Erie Indemnity has a 12 month low of $130.20 and a 12 month high of $223.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day moving average is $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The company had revenue of $657.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.