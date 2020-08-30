Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $2.25 Million Investment in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Evertec as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Evertec during the first quarter worth $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 38.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evertec by 23.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evertec during the first quarter worth $127,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evertec in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. Evertec Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.23 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Evertec (NYSE:EVTC)

