Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 803 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Seattle Genetics worth $16,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.16.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total transaction of $4,235,779.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $783,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,345 shares of company stock valued at $30,147,594. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGEN opened at $153.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. Equities analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

