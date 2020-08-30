Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,058,357 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 782,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,058,357 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LYG opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

