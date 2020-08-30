MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $54.83

MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and traded as high as $57.95. MONARCH CEM CO/SH shares last traded at $57.95, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31.

About MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products in the United States. It primarily offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

