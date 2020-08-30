VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. VMware updated its FY21 guidance to approx $6.62 EPS and its Q3 guidance to approx $1.42 EPS.

Shares of VMW opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.72. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

