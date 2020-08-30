VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. VMware updated its FY21 guidance to approx $6.62 EPS and its Q3 guidance to approx $1.42 EPS.

Shares of VMW opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.72. VMware has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37.

VMW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,204.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Earnings History for VMware (NYSE:VMW)

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in II-VI, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in II-VI, Inc.
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk
Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America
Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co.
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report