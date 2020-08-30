VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $6.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.10. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $11.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.51 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 guidance to approx $1.42 EPS.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. VMware has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.72.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VMware will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $654,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,926 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 33,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $4,704,415.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,813,198.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock valued at $14,389,180. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.