VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion.VMware also updated its FY21 guidance to approx $6.62 EPS.

VMware stock opened at $146.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. VMware has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $173.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average of $136.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cross Research upgraded VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $4,333,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,803,873.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,402 shares of company stock worth $14,389,180. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

