Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.66-0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $360-362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $347.03 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.64-2.67 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.38.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $274.07 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $288.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.79 and its 200 day moving average is $201.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,597.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $541,927.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

