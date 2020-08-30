Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.64-2.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.415-1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.64-2.67 EPS.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $274.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 157.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.71. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $288.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.38.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $715,792.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,581.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,927 shares of company stock worth $18,298,641. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.