First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $51.48

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and traded as high as $53.93. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $53.93, with a volume of 400 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 296.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares in the last quarter.

