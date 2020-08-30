BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.15

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and traded as high as $11.47. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 45,893 shares.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BGT)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
