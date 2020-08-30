BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.15

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and traded as high as $11.47. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 45,893 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 429,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 505,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 33,163 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.