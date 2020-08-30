Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Receives $7.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

REVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Rev Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Rev Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rev Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rev Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rev Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,042,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 262,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Rev Group by 220.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 27,784 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $499.01 million, a PE ratio of 196.75 and a beta of 2.89.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.05 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rev Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

