Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $74,869.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,847 shares of company stock valued at $15,356,381. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58,086 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 68.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNX opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

