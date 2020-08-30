Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

SLFPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

