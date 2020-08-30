Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.00

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and traded as high as $7.17. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 29,491 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.03. The firm has a market cap of $623.76 million and a P/E ratio of -11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 15.76 and a quick ratio of 15.54.

In other news, Director William Glenn Rice sold 168,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total transaction of C$1,430,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 297,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,520,019.81. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.69, for a total transaction of C$48,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,020. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,835.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

