Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.00

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and traded as high as $7.17. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 29,491 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.03. The firm has a market cap of $623.76 million and a P/E ratio of -11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 15.76 and a quick ratio of 15.54.

In other news, Director William Glenn Rice sold 168,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total transaction of C$1,430,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 297,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,520,019.81. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.69, for a total transaction of C$48,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,020. In the last three months, insiders sold 300,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,835.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in II-VI, Inc.
Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in II-VI, Inc.
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Bank Ozk
Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America
Dicks Sporting Goods Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Bank of America
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH
Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co.
Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Loews Co.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report