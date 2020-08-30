Chainlink Market Capitalization Achieves $6.05 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $6.05 billion and $1.98 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $17.29 or 0.00149093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.01639849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00199175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000232 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187322 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,737.56 or 2.73642343 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is blog.chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Coinbase, Kyber Network, COSS, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Mercatox, Radar Relay and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

