Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 14,300 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $163.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Simon Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

