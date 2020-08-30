Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of ABIOMED worth $16,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 613,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221,811 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,314,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at $58,579,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,250 shares of company stock worth $33,815,313 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $303.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.27. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $319.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

