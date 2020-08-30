Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 37.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 340.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 44.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 6.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 44,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $77.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $318,268.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,294,720.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

