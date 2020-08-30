Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $127.23 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.67 and a 200 day moving average of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.36.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.