Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,018 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,515.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cunning Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 141.1% in the second quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP now owns 67,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 232.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 83,094 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 194.2% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 165.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 318,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,991,000 after purchasing an additional 198,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 189.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $84.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,425.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,877 shares of company stock valued at $28,185,770. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

