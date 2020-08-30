Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,538 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 9.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,123,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 99,070 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in General Electric by 81.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,603,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,924 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 541.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 178.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 56,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.