Assetmark Inc. Has $221,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 439.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 198.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,200 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.8% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,841,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $289.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.02 and a 200-day moving average of $219.54. The company has a market cap of $735.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $161.68 and a one year high of $292.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

