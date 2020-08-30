12,100 Shares in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

IDCC opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. InterDigital Wireless’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at $608,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

