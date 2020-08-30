Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 9,036.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $387,423,000 after purchasing an additional 301,918 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,274,887 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $377,686,000 after acquiring an additional 87,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,143,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $309,575,000 after acquiring an additional 504,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,636,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after acquiring an additional 191,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,281 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $94,878,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $91.55 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

