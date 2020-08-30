Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,281 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 48.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock opened at $149.15 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $153.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.43.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

