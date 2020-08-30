BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $248,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,802.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 47,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $2,185,060.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,882,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,923 shares of company stock worth $16,232,925 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.37. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nomura increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.32.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.