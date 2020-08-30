Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 37.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 211.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $36.22 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

