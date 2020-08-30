Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,829 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,829 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Extended Stay America worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 1,525.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 604.0% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 377,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 323,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 175,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,883 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

Shares of STAY opened at $12.73 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $92,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,829.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Extended Stay America Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.