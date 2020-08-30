Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 90.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 16.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In related news, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $7,534,313.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 553,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,166,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $4,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,101,858.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 292,165 shares of company stock worth $13,101,202 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.35. New York Times Co has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.94.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.17. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

