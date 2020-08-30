Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $674,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,675 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $715,062.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,932,324 shares of company stock worth $229,304,333 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 162.14%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

