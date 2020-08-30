Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 95.3% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 132.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 19.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 10.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $405.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.85.

NOW stock opened at $487.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.56, a PEG ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $494.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total transaction of $206,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $377,821.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total value of $605,850.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,027.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,851 shares of company stock valued at $43,935,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.