Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 3,200 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Leidos by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

LDOS opened at $91.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.87. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

