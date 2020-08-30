Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BankUnited by 49.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 362,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 119,659 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in BankUnited by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,029,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BankUnited by 89.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 169,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Shares of BKU opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

