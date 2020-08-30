Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,387 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 474.7% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.88.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

