Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 8,000 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 416.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 535,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,597,000 after buying an additional 432,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,800,000 after acquiring an additional 390,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,234,000 after purchasing an additional 302,380 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 813.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 115,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 364,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,466,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $271.59 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $279.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.94 and its 200 day moving average is $201.90. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

