Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys New Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,871,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,690 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUPN. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.07. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

