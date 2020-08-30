Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,979.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Edward Jones downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.44.

TSCO stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $155.56.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

