Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $13.64 Million Stake in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413,302 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of LYFT worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of LYFT by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on LYFT from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on LYFT from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $30.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LYFT Inc has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. On average, analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $293,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

