Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 45,700 United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.09% of United Natural Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41. United Natural Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

