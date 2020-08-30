FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of FirstEnergy worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,344,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806,716 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,377,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,414,000 after buying an additional 1,952,538 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $73,105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,725,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,313,073,000 after buying an additional 1,762,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $40,070,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus downgraded FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays downgraded FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut FirstEnergy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.97.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

