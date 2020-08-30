$0.35 EPS Expected for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIN. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $672,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,456.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 556,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,704,000 after purchasing an additional 529,140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 91.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 242,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 115,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1,083.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 113,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,969,000 after buying an additional 106,989 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIN opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.00. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

