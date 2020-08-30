Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.20

Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $1.43. Azimut Exploration shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 215,138 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $176.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.63.

About Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements, as well as base metals. The company holds interests in the Kaanaayaa Property comprises 390 claims covering 200.5 square kilometers located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

