Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Cairn Homes PLC (LON:CRN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.77. Cairn Homes shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 584,794 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 18.41.

Cairn Homes Company Profile (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

