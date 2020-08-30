Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.36. Blue Dolphin Energy shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 4,425 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDCO)

Blue Dolphin Energy Company operates as an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as intermediate products, such as naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas, atmospheric gas oil, and heavy oil-based mud blendstock; and conducts petroleum storage and terminaling operations under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility.

